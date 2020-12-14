Dense Air launches 5G in Cascais (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) Earlier this year, the Government announced its intention to have 5G available in at least one coastal city by the end of 2020, as part of the National Strategy for 5G LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Dense Air has installed 5G infrastructure on the Estoril Congress Centre, allowing visitors and other users in the area to experience the full performance of next generation 5G telecommunications. The installation follows an MOU signed in September 2019 between Cascais City Council and Dense Air. The intention is to place the municipality at the forefront of the communication revolution driven by 5G in Portugal by offering state-of-the-art technology within their smart city concept. With this installation, Cascais becomes one of the first municipalities to realise its ambition for technology excellence by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
