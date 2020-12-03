LARK 150 - Inspiration of Sound (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) CLIP-ON WIRELESS MICROPHONE SYSTEM SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Hollyland Technology has been doing pretty well with their series of budget wireless video transmission and wireless intercom systems. With their alleged goal to better serve the filmmaking industry, they are stepping into the professional audio world with their very first 2.4GHz digital wireless microphone system - LARK 150. PROFESSIONAL Sound QUALITY To ensure high-precision Sound pickup and the system's professional Sound quality, the LARK 150 is built with different technical methods and applications, such as DSP intelligent noise cancellation, an anti-vibration Sound chamber design, ultra-wide frequency response, ultra-high SNR, plus built-in highly-sensitive omnidirectional microphones on the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
