VAPORESSO becomes one of the first CRC-compliant vaping brands in Canada

 World-leading vaping brand VAPORESSO has become one of the first to have passed the Child Resistant Certified (CRC) regulation imposed by the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA). VAPORESSO's selected products for certification include popular ZERO and XROS CRC version in the PTF filling system range, and the GTX TANK 22 CRC version compatible with the GEN S, GEN Nano, LUXE II, and SWAG II mods. What is CRC? Similar to the USA's Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), CRC-compliance is a federal requirement for all vaping manufacturers who want to continue advertising and selling their vaping products in Canada. The regulation serves to prevent children and teenagers from using ...
