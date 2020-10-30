Gareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH Le vacanze degli italiani all’estero: quali sono le mete economiche ...Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | trailer PCSettimana di Halloween in GTA OnlineGeForce NOW: Game Ready per Watch Dogs: Legion8 benefici del succo di carotaLouis Vuitton e Riot Games insieme per il Mondiale di League of ...WWE SuperCard Season 7 arriva su iOS, Android e Facebook GamingARRIVA IL SITO TEASER DI FINAL FANTASY XVI

I Need You Christmas dei Jonas Brothers | il singolo natalizio porta un po’ di calore e felicità

I Need You Christmas dei Jonas Brothers esce oggi, venerdì 30 ottobre. La ballad dei fratelli ...

I Need You Christmas dei Jonas Brothers, il singolo natalizio porta un po’ di calore e felicità (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) I Need You Christmas dei Jonas Brothers esce oggi, venerdì 30 ottobre. La ballad dei fratelli Jonas unisce il pianoforte e la chitarra in un singolo che guarda già al prossimo Natale, accompagnato da un’immagine di copertina dolce che raffigura di Jonas Brothers in uno scatto del passato. “Dopo l’anno folle che abbiamo passato, abbiamo tutti bisogno di attendere qualcosa che non vediamo l’ora che arrivi” – commentano i tre fratelli. “Le festività ci avvicinano l’uno all’altro e portano felicità nei momenti più bui. Per noi, questa canzone fa raffiorare i ricordi di quando da bambini giocavamo a battaglie con le palle di neve e trovavamo la ...
I Jonas Brothers, band nominata ai GRAMMY® Awards, pubblicano oggi un nuovo brano natalizio, "I Need You Christmas".


