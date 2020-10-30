I Need You Christmas dei Jonas Brothers, il singolo natalizio porta un po’ di calore e felicità (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) I Need You Christmas dei Jonas Brothers esce oggi, venerdì 30 ottobre. La ballad dei fratelli Jonas unisce il pianoforte e la chitarra in un singolo che guarda già al prossimo Natale, accompagnato da un’immagine di copertina dolce che raffigura di Jonas Brothers in uno scatto del passato. “Dopo l’anno folle che abbiamo passato, abbiamo tutti bisogno di attendere qualcosa che non vediamo l’ora che arrivi” – commentano i tre fratelli. “Le festività ci avvicinano l’uno all’altro e portano felicità nei momenti più bui. Per noi, questa canzone fa raffiorare i ricordi di quando da bambini giocavamo a battaglie con le palle di neve e trovavamo la ... Leggi su optimagazine (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) IYoudeiesce oggi, venerdì 30 ottobre. La ballad dei fratelliunisce il pianoforte e la chitarra in unche guarda già al prossimo Natale, accompagnato da un’immagine di copertina dolce che raffigura diin uno scatto del passato. “Dopo l’anno folle che abbiamo passato, abbiamo tutti bisogno di attendere qualcosa che non vediamo l’ora che arrivi” – commentano i tre fratelli. “Le festività ci avvicinano l’uno all’altro eno felicità nei momenti più bui. Per noi, questa canzone fa raffiorare i ricordi di quando da bambini giocavamo a battaglie con le palle di neve e trovavamo la ...

helIokjd : @daeyifan sjsjsjsj you just need 1 person - jnslondon : Non io che vado in questura ascoltando I need you Christmas, Vent'anni e Positions insieme????????? - amalfiinside : RT @unlock_Italy: ?? Terme di Negombo, Ischia do #you need some #relax? #island #islandlife #29ottobre #29octubre #october29th #food #phot… - _ihuggedkevinj : Ascolto 'I need you Christmas' ed è subito immagine di Joe che appende le calze al camino mentre Willa tutta vestit… - eledelunatica : You’ll need a seatbelt when I ride it PERO JSJDJSJDJS de vdd ariana te quiero -