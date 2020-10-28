MolMed S p A Becomes AGC Biologics S p A Following the July Acquisition

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 28 ottobre 2020) AGCNow Provides End-to-End Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Services SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/After its parent company AGC Inc. acquired 100% of the shares ofS.p.A. on September 30, 2020, AGCannounced that's entity name has been changed to AGCS.p.A. This Center of Excellence for AGC' cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services is in Milan, Italy. The Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGCis now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and ...