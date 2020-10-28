Privacy del cellulare: Panda Security ti proteggereDRAGON BALL CARD WARRIORS è disponibileSmart Four – strategico 3D da tavolo – arriva in EuropaL’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailerCyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLC

Interpublic Group Launches IPG DXTRA

-- Evolved CMG Offering Puts Collaboration at the Core of a Global Collective of Specialized Marketing ...

Interpublic Group Launches IPG DXTRA

Evolved CMG Offering Puts Collaboration at the Core of a Global Collective of Specialized Marketing Services Firms Designed to Deliver Effective, Integrated Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that it has evolved its Constituency Management Group (CMG), the holding company's global collective of 28 marketing services and agency brands anchored by Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, FutureBrand and Jack Morton, into an entity called IPG DXTRA. IPG DXTRA infuses the highly specialized Group of companies with a powerful collaboration engine designed to enhance the impact and simplify the execution and management of integrated solutions.  It was born of increasing demand from clients to reimagine the traditional model ...
