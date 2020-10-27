World's First Green Hydrogen Universal Charging Station for Electric and Hydrogen Vehicles, H2-Greenforce, Extends Preferred Series A Funding Raising up to $12 Million to Debut Green Island™ (Di martedì 27 ottobre 2020) Municipalities, Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hydrogen Charging Vehicles Can Access Affordable Green Power NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/



H2-Greenforce, the latest Green Hydrogen production, distribution and storage technology, announced today Series A investment of $12 Million. The financing will be used to further the proprietary technology platform and to fund business and project development. Hydrogen is the most available chemical element in the universe. H2-Greenforce is introducing a new, self-sustainable way of harvesting ...

Una delle verità politiche meno note tra gli americani, ma ben presente a Washington è che la corsa alla Casa Bianca non si decide solo negli Stati chiave, ma dentro il palazzo dalle colonne corinzie ...

