Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on Disabled Athletes to Prove No Competitive Advantage as Unlawful and Discriminatory | But Then Bars Double-Amputee Sprinter Blake Leeper from Competing on His Blades on Racially Discriminatory Grounds

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, October 26, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ...

Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Invalidates World Athletics Rule Imposing Burden of Proof on Disabled Athletes to Prove No Competitive Advantage as Unlawful and Discriminatory, But Then Bars Double-Amputee Sprinter Blake Leeper from Competing on His Blades on Racially Discriminatory Grounds

 Today, October 26, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced that it has invalidated a Rule adopted by World Athletics (formerly "IAAF") – the international Sports federation governing track & field – which imposed the Burden of Proof on Disabled Athletes requiring them to Prove that their prostheses do not provide them with an overall Advantage against able-bodied Athletes.  This is a very important victory for all Disabled Athletes, as the panel found it to be Unlawful and a Discriminatory ...
