Govt' s COVID measures too bland says GIMBE Foundation

Among other things, the government has recently banned amateur contact sports, forced bars and ...

ROME, OCT 20 - Nino Cartabellotta, the president of the GIMBE health foundation, on Tuesday blasted the new government measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 as being too bland. Among other things, ...
COVID-19: Naples mayor sees Campania headed for lockdown
ROME, OCT 20 - Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris said Tuesday that he expects Campania to go into lockdown soon because of a spike in COVID-19 cases and blasted the management of the coronavirus by the ...
