TP ICAP Plc Implements TRAFiX OMS (Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/
TRAFiX, a broker-neutral FinTech company, and ICAP, part of TP ICAP Group, a leading provider of market infrastructure, have entered into a multi-year agreement to transition ICAP's Equities trading desks in EMEA & APAC onto TRAFiX's advanced trading systems & global FIX network. ICAP is now fully integrated with TRAFiX and the trading technology is being utilized by their broking desks across the globe. "TRAFiX is delighted to have expanded our existing relationship with ICAP from the U.S. into Europe and Asia. Our proprietary, enterprise architecture was intentionally designed to assist firms, like ICAP, to streamline their high and ...
