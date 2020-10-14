Let’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020Red Dead Online: Alce Vermiglio Leggendario avvistato nel Tall TreesCristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...La mamma e la fidanzata di Morra : Adua, basta bugie su MassimilianoCovid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neancheFrancesco Bettuzzi, l'ex fidanzato della Gregoraci :Bella, ma c'era ...

Risen Capitalises on Future Market Trend with a 1 5 GW Global Order

NINGBO, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of ...

Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, today disclosed the signing of a contract for 1.5 GW of its Bifacial Mono PERC Solar PV modules, in cooperation with a well-known, independent, Global power producer. The emergence of bifacial modules is rapidly gaining pace due to the growing requirement to generate more energy for less money, with the bifacial features dovetailing fully into this paradigm. While initial adoption after introduction was relatively slow, discerning solar industry players have now awoken to the positive attributes the bifacial format provides the arsenal of tools that every IPP calls upon to maximise their revenue and profits. Having established their credibility over recent ...
