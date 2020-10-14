Risen Capitalises on Future Market Trend with a 1.5 GW Global Order (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) NINGBO, China, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a leading, Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, today disclosed the signing of a contract for 1.5 GW of its Bifacial Mono PERC Solar PV modules, in cooperation with a well-known, independent, Global power producer. The emergence of bifacial modules is rapidly gaining pace due to the growing requirement to generate more energy for less money, with the bifacial features dovetailing fully into this paradigm. While initial adoption after introduction was relatively slow, discerning solar industry players have now awoken to the positive attributes the bifacial format provides the arsenal of tools that every IPP calls upon to maximise their revenue and profits. Having established their credibility over recent ... Leggi su iltempo
