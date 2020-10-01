SUPER MARIO BROS. 35 SBARCA SU SWITCHAnticipazioni Tale e Quale Show : quarto giudice Ubaldo PantaniCyberpunk 2077: spot con Keanu ReevesCALL OF DUTY : Black Ops Cold War modalità ZombiLa mamma di di Nadia Toffa : Vorrei la ricordassero come una persona ...In Commissione la Lombardia ha certificato la sua incapacità di ...Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Mi 10TEcco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...

Le candidature ai Golden Joystick Awards 2020 sono in arrivo e le votazioni sono ora attive: se volete ...

The Last of Us Parte II e Fall Guys tra i titoli in nomination ai Golden Joystick Awards 2020 (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Le candidature ai Golden Joystick Awards 2020 sono in arrivo e le votazioni sono ora attive: se volete contribuire con i vostri voti allora potete cliccare qui.Le 18 categorie su cui è possibile votare in questo momento ai Golden Joystick Awards includono PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, eSports e PC Game of the Year, oltre a Best Family Game, Best Multiplayer Game, Best Indie Game, Best Gaming Hardware, Miglior espansione di gioco, Miglior community di gioco e Miglior studio. Di seguito potete dare uno sguardo a tutte le categorie. Best Audio Leggi altro...
