Respiratory Effectiveness Group | Exemptions of respiratory patients to use face masks are not evidence-based | and it may carry associated risks of severe COVID-19

LITTLEPORT, England, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been many false health news, hoaxes ...

Respiratory Effectiveness Group: Exemptions of respiratory patients to use face masks are not evidence-based, and it may carry associated risks of severe COVID-19

LITTLEPORT, England, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 There have been many false health news, hoaxes and biased information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic circulating on the net, and also in printed media and on TV. However, sometimes confusion and misinformation occur through official channels. And it can have serious consequences. One of them is the exemption for respiratory patients to use a facemask, mandatory elsewhere for everyone both in shared outdoor and indoor spaces since May 2020. The Spanish and British laws state: "Those persons who present some type of respiratory difficulty that may be aggravated by the use of the mask, and those whose use is contraindicated for health or disability reasons, are excepted from this obligation." At the ...
