Newly launched Veilish fabric window film combining convenience and design with privacy (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
SIPOS, the manufacturer of interior films, has recently launched a new fabric interior film called Veilish. Veilish is a self-adhesive and printable fabric film that can be applied on windows for privacy purposes. It is much easier to apply than widely used films made of plastic. Furthermore, it is made of environmentally friendly materials and satisfies both privacy and interior requirements which makes it popular globally. The ease of both installation and removal is the biggest advantage of Veilish fabric film for windows. Air bubbles forming during application ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Newly launched
Newly launchedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Newly launched