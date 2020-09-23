From unparalleled personalized service to distinctive experiences: Hilton's luxury resorts in the Maldives invite travelers to experience renowned levels of hospitality (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island are ready to welcome guests with assurance and peace of mind MALE, Maldives, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Nestled in unique atolls surrounded by azure blue waters, powdery white sand and an incredible diversity of marine life, Hilton's luxury resorts Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi and Conrad Maldives Rangali Island are ready to welcome travelers to their slice of paradise with an enhanced promise of safety and wellbeing. Beyond the unsurpassed levels of Hilton hospitality that discerning guests to the two Maldivian resorts would have ... Leggi su iltempo
