Karma Automotive Announces First All-Electrtic Vehicle And New GS Series Name

(Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/today announced it will be introducing a newfor a family ofs in 2021 called the GS. The lineup will include updated electrification ...

Asgard_Hydra : Karma, la prima auto elettrica arriverà nel 2021: ecco il primo teaser - HDmotori : Karma, la prima auto elettrica arriverà nel 2021: ecco il primo teaser -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Karma Automotive

HDmotori

22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive today announced it will be introducing a new name for a family of vehicles in 2021 called the GS Series. The lineup will include updated electrification ...Karma Automotive ha annunciato la sua prima auto 100% elettrica che arriverà nel 2021. Purtroppo, non sono stati condivisi molti dettagli su questo veicolo. Il costruttore ha pubblicato anche ...