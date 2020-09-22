Karma Automotive Announces First All-Electrtic Vehicle And New GS Series Name (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive today announced it will be introducing a new name for a family of vehicles in 2021 called the GS Series. The lineup will include updated electrification ...
Karma, la prima auto elettrica arriverà nel 2021: ecco il primo teaser
Karma Automotive ha annunciato la sua prima auto 100% elettrica che arriverà nel 2021. Purtroppo, non sono stati condivisi molti dettagli su questo veicolo. Il costruttore ha pubblicato anche ...
