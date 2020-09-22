Karma Automotive Announces First All-Electrtic Vehicle And New GS Series Name

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) -'sever all-electric variant to debut in 2021 - New family of sedans to wear the GS badge with updated technology and powertrain options - Reservation site created for pre-orders IRVINE, California, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/today announced it will be introducing a newfor a family ofs in 2021 called the GS. The lineup will include updated electrification options, technological advancements and's-ever battery electric (BEV) luxury sedan. To facilitate orders,created a new pre-reservation order site which is now live at http://www..com/reserve. For a fully-refundable ...