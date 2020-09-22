Karma Automotive Announces First All-Electrtic Vehicle And New GS Series Name (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) - Karma's First ever all-electric variant to debut in 2021 - New family of sedans to wear the GS badge with updated technology and powertrain options - Reservation site created for pre-orders IRVINE, California, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Karma Automotive today announced it will be introducing a new Name for a family of Vehicles in 2021 called the GS Series. The lineup will include updated electrification options, technological advancements and Karma's First-ever battery electric (BEV) luxury sedan. To facilitate orders, Karma created a new pre-reservation order site which is now live at http://www.KarmaAutomotive.com/reserve. For a fully-refundable ... Leggi su iltempo
HDmotori : Karma, la prima auto elettrica arriverà nel 2021: ecco il primo teaser -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Karma AutomotiveKarma, la prima auto elettrica arriverà nel 2021: ecco il primo teaser HDmotori Karma, la prima auto elettrica arriverà nel 2021: ecco il primo teaser
Karma Automotive ha annunciato la sua prima auto 100% elettrica che arriverà nel 2021. Purtroppo, non sono stati condivisi molti dettagli su questo veicolo. Il costruttore ha pubblicato anche ...
Karma AutomotiveSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Karma Automotive