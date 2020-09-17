Dal mondo delle nuvole arrivano i CloudeesMILESTONE ANNUNCIA MXGP 2020 Molte modalità di gioco per scatenare la ...RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: PRIMA WORLD CUPSquare annuncia Final Fantasy xvi per ps5Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su Instagram

Bitumina Industries Ltd becomes a significant shareholder in Nynas AB

#energia LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitumina Industries Ltd, Bitumina, announced today that ...

Bitumina Industries Ltd, "Bitumina", announced today that it has bought 50%* percent of the outstanding share capital in Nynas AB from Neste AB, which will make Bitumina Industries Ltd the single largest shareholder in Nynas AB. Nynas is a global ...
