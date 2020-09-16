Italian firm develops groundbreaking 12-min COVID test

Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziativePerderai 14 kg in 28 giorni? i rimedi magici tra bufale e veritàIl bacio tra Elisa Isoardi e Raimondo Todaro: è scoppiata la passione ...DOOM 64 verrà ripubblicato fisicamente in collaborazione con Limited ...

ROME, SEP 16 - An Italian firm, Menarini Diagnostics, has developed a groundbreaking new testing system that is able to show whether someone is positive for the coronavirus within 12 minutes and is al ...
