SmallRig Releases Exclusive Accessory Solution for Sony Alpha 7C
SmallRig today announces the cage for Sony Alpha 7C. Sony is making waves in the mirrorless camera industry as Sony Alpha 7C has been brought into the market. Compared to Alpha 7S III, Alpha 7C features a 24-megapixel sensor, a fully articulating screen, the same autofocus algorithm as Alpha 7S III, and a body shape that is similar to the A6600 with the EVF on the corner. The launch of the new camera provides a more affordable and compact option of full-frame mirrorless camera. SmallRig Cage for Sony Alpha 7C To maximize the mounting options, the cage can be seamlessly integrated to the camera and features multiple 1/4"-16, 3/8"-20, ARRI ... Leggi su iltempo
