As More Seniors Look to Age Independently, TCL Unveils the MOVETIME Family Watch to Help Keep Seniors Connected (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) The device is IP67 water and dust resistant and it is designed to meet CCPA and GDPR compliance to ... TCL will share additional details during its virtual press conference at IFA 2020 later today. To ... Leggi su cataniaoggi

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : More Seniors As More Seniors Look to Age Independently, TCL Unveils the MOVETIME Family Watch to Help Keep Seniors Connected

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, is introducing the MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A today. This 4G c ...

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, is introducing the MOVETIME Family Watch MT43A today. This 4G c ...