Sicily governor, Lampedusa mayor to see Conte (Di lunedì 31 agosto 2020) ROME, AUG 31 - Sicily governor Nello Musumeci and Lampedusa mayor Toto' Martello will be received by Premier Giuseppe Conte in Rome on Wednesday, sources said Monday amid a migrant row. Musumeci's ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

FortunatoBille : @NatereF Serve eccome!!...sarebbe servita anche dall'indomani della ripresa per gestire cum granu Salis tutte le si… - ShootersykEku : #Covid19 costringe i cittadini a sentirsi anarchici individuale x abbattere l'immigrazione clandestina e deportazio… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sicily governor Govt challenges Musumeci migrant centre closure order

ROME, 27 AGO - The government has challenged a controversial ordinance by Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci to close migrant centres on the island amid alleged COVID concerns. Centre-right Governor ...

Sicily governor fights govt in COVID migrant row

PALERMO, 24 AGO - Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci is fighting the government in Rome after he ordered all the island's migrant hotspots and reception centres closed and migrants moved to the mainland o ...

ROME, 27 AGO - The government has challenged a controversial ordinance by Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci to close migrant centres on the island amid alleged COVID concerns. Centre-right Governor ...PALERMO, 24 AGO - Sicily Governor Nello Musumeci is fighting the government in Rome after he ordered all the island's migrant hotspots and reception centres closed and migrants moved to the mainland o ...