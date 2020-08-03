Goodix Closes Acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd., an integrated solution provider offering industry-leading software and hardware semiconductor solutions, today announced it has completed its Acquisition of Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (DCT). The Acquisition of DCT is a key step for Goodix in constructing diversified strategy and integrating global engineering talent. DCT's strong Technologies, product offerings, and market penetration are a perfect match to Goodix's innovative and fast-growing team, accelerating Goodix's ability to rapidly deliver integrated solutions for smart mobile devices and automotive applications, serving an expanding worldwide customer ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
