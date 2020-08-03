Conte promises tough line on migrants (Di lunedì 3 agosto 2020) "We cannot allow it. We must be tough and inflexible. "We cannot tolerate people entering Italy in an illegal way. "We cannot allow the sacrifices the country made due to the COVID-19 crisis to be ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
ROME, 03 AGO - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Monday promised that his government will adopt a tough stance after an upsurge in the arrival of asylum seekers from North Africa. The rise in the number of mi ...
