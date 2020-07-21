Jennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. Jemisin

Mhome Group Announced the Release of New Strategic Direction to Become an Asset-Light Company

WUHAN, China, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate ...

Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, recently hosted its mid-year Company conference with a focus on the themes of "High Satisfaction, Low Cost, Fast Speed, Low Profit Margins, Wide-scale Operations and Diverse Services". During the conference, Mhome Group revealed Strategic measures for the second half of the year to achieve its core goals. These measures will promote the industrialization of China's prefabricated construction market, provide urban and rural construction services, and realize its vision to enable more people to live a better life. Mr. Liu Daoming, Chairman of Mhome Group, highLighted Company's future ... Leggi su iltempo

