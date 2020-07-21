Jennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. Jemisin

Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1 2 Study of its IL12 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

The company announces its first patient enrolled and dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Study of its IL12 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) The company announces its first patient enrolled and dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its novel IL12 cytokine, DF6002. WALTHAM, Massachusetts, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced it has dosed its first patient in a Phase 1/2 Study of the Company's proprietary IL12 investigational Immunotherapy, DF6002. Dragonfly's DF6002 clinical trial is currently recruiting Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, the principal teaching ... Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dragonfly Therapeutics
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dragonfly Therapeutics Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase Study