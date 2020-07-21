Dragonfly Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Study of its IL12 Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) The company announces its first patient enrolled and dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating its novel IL12 cytokine, DF6002. WALTHAM, Massachusetts, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies, today announced it has dosed its first patient in a Phase 1/2 Study of the Company's proprietary IL12 investigational Immunotherapy, DF6002. Dragonfly's DF6002 clinical trial is currently recruiting Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital, the principal teaching ... Leggi su iltempo

