Cloud4C Appoints Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President to Foster Alliances in Americas | Europe and India

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud and managed serVices provider, ...

Cloud4C Appoints Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President to Foster Alliances in Americas, Europe and India

Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud and managed serVices provider, today announced the appointment of Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Head of India Business. Based out of India, Vikas will lead the alliance strategies in Americas, Europe while overseeing new customer acquisition in India. A seasoned industry veteran with over two decades of experiencing in the IT industry, Vikas has been helping businesses successfully embark on their digital transformation journey. He joins Cloud4C from Wipro, where he was responsible for leading the cloud infrastructure ... Leggi su iltempo

Cloud4C Appoints Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President to Foster Alliances in Americas, Europe and India
SINGAPORE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and ...
