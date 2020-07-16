Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

Admitad Owner Invests $3M into LetyShops

The money is expected to support the service's expansion into new regions HEILBRONN, Germany, July 16, ...

Admitad Owner Invests $3M into LetyShops (Di giovedì 16 luglio 2020)

LetyShops cashback service has been given $3M — a one-time investment from the German AB Capital Group. The investment will increase the holding's share in one of Eastern Europe's leading cashback service providers. "The first time we invested in LetyShops was in 2016, after the service's explosive growth in both active users and sales. We see a great potential in the cashback market in the new regions and are certain that LetyShops will fully discover it." – AB Capital Group founder Alexander Bachmann believes. AB Capital Group owns a cluster of IT-companies centered around Admitad, a global affiliate network that last year delivered $5B in advertisers' revenue

