Man Climbs "Everest" in Singapore without Air Conditioning for Charity (Di giovedì 7 maggio 2020) Singapore, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/
$29,030 (elevation of Mt. Everest) has been raised for Charity by Safavi Philanthropic Initiative Chairman, Francesco Reza Safavi. Mr. Safavi had undertaken to climb the height of Mt. Everest with the help of accomplished Everest climber and Explorer Mr. Khoo Swee Chiow in his home during the Covid-19 lockdown. Mr. Khoo, who was part of the first Singaporean team to summit Everest, was instrumental in making sure this summit attempt would be carried out as "safely" and accurately as possible. This climb was not just running up and down 88,000 steps and adding up elevations and reaching the top of the world. All details of the climb from the 21 day hike out of Kathmandu to Base Camp and the various rotations necessary between the camps to climatize were managed to be as exact as possible. "It was important to have a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
