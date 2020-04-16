Coronavirus, Agcom : Sospesi i programmi tv di Adriano PanzironiServer offline FIFA 20 : EA disabilita l'accesso ad alcune modalitàInps Bonus 600 euro : Oggi i pagamenti, entro venerdì sul contoGiorgia Trasselli : Raimondo Vianello e Sandra Mondaini morti ...Coronavirus fase 2 : Dal 4 maggio via libera alle persone, poi 18 ...Studio osservazionale a tutto il personale della Fondazione ...Coronavirus: Avvocato Luca Di Carlo, mi aiutiCoronavirus, la lettera delle attrici a luci rosse al premier ...Nel poker come negli scacchi: quando l'intelligenza artificiale vince ...Uova ai medici 118 dal Coordinamento Misericordioe e grazie a Guidi ...

Chongqing Liangjiang New Area | intelligent development accelerates production resumption

Chongqing, China, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area ...

According to Chongqing Liangjiang New Area Administrative Committee, Chongqing Liangjiang New Area ranked the first among all 14 regional new Areas in the third-party evaluation on China Demonstration Base for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in 2019. At present, Liangjiang New Area is vigorously implementing strategic innovation-driven action plans led by big data and intelligence. Enterprises that carried out intelligent transformation have hedged against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and some even have achieved bounce-back development. Located in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area, Lianchuang Electronics Co., Ltd., which mainly provides integrated touch display products for enterprises such as BOE, Tianma, and Vivo, has seen a surge of orders recently. What makes the electronics industry "go up against the trend"? One important factor ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

