Starlight Investments Continues Its UK Expansion with Acquisition of Second Major Build-to-Rent Community in Leeds
Latest Acquisition increases Starlight's UK portfolio to over 3,600 Rental suitesTORONTO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Starlight Investments ("Starlight"), a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the further Expansion of its UK portfolio through the Acquisition of a 300-suite Build-to-Rent ("BTR") Community under development in Leeds.The property, purchased from Leeds-based developer, Torsion Group, is in a prime location on the eastern edge of the city centre within walking distance of popular areas including Kirkgate and other primary leisure offerings and is conveniently located close to public transit.CurRently under construction, the two-tower BTR development will feature 10- and 17-storey residences with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 63 underground parking spaces.
