Liberoquotidiano.it - The Millionth Export of Chery TIGGO 7 Marks Milestone in Global Expansion Strategy

WUHU, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/On November 1st, 2024, theproduct line reached a majoras the7 began its journey to themarket from Wuhu Port in China. Since its inception, this model has earnedacclaim for its superior performance and quality, toppingvolumes for Chinese A-segment SUVs for three consecutive years and becoming a standout success in international markets.The7 family has shined on thestage with climbing sales and prestigious awards, including an ANCAP five-star safety rating, top rankings in China Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) studies, and China Initial Quality Study (IQS). These accolades firmly establish the7 as a benchmark in theA-segment SUV market.