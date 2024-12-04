The Millionth Export of Chery TIGGO 7 Marks Milestone in Global Expansion Strategy
On November 1st, 2024, the TIGGO product line reached a major Milestone as the Millionth Chery TIGGO 7 began its journey to the Global market from Wuhu Port in China. Since its inception, this model has earned Global acclaim for its superior performance and quality, topping Export volumes for Chinese A-segment SUVs for three consecutive years and becoming a standout success in international markets.The TIGGO 7 family has shined on the Global stage with climbing sales and prestigious awards, including an ANCAP five-star safety rating, top rankings in China Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) studies, and China Initial Quality Study (IQS). These accolades firmly establish the TIGGO 7 as a benchmark in the Global A-segment SUV market.
