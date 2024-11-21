Queclink Unveils GL533CG | The Waterproof LTE Cat 1 Asset Tracker with RF433 for Precise Asset Positioning and Stolen Cargo Recovery
SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Queclink, a global leader in IoT and telematics solutions, today announces the launch of the GL533CG, a revolutionary Waterproof LTE Cat 1 Asset Tracker equipped with RF433 and BLE technology. This cutting-edge device offers unmatched accuracy in Asset Positioning and robust Stolen Cargo Recovery capabilities, providing businesses with an effective solution to safeguard their high-value Assets across a wide range of industries.The Queclink GL533CG is designed for demanding environments, combining compact size, rugged durability, and advanced connectivity. This versatile Tracker is built with an IP67 Waterproof rating, ensuring reliable performance in harsh outdoor conditions, including dust, rain, and extreme temperatures. Unlike traditional bulky Trackers, the GL533CG offers a compact form factor that seamlessly integrates into Asset management operations.
