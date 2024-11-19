Fortune 500 Company Selects Infortrend Storage Server for Surveillance at Critical Sites
TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise Storage provider, today announced that a Fortune 500 Company, a major player in Thailand's energy sector, has selected the EonServ Storage Server to safeguard Critical facilities through continuous, high-definition Surveillance monitoring.This leading energy corporation in Thailand operates a nationwide network of gas distribution points and engages in electricity generation and petrochemical manufacturing, making it a vital player in the country's energy sector. To ensure safety and efficiency at Critical Sites, such as gas separation plants, the Company required a reliable Storage Server for its new Surveillance projects. The solution needed to provide round-the-clock operation, offer high capacity for an extended video retention period, support hundreds of high-resolution cameras, and ensure compatibility with Milestone video management software (VMS).
