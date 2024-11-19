Liberoquotidiano.it - Fortune 500 Company Selects Infortrend Storage Server for Surveillance at Critical Sites

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterpriseprovider, today announced that a500, a major player in Thailand's energy sector, has selected the EonServto safeguardfacilities through continuous, high-definitionmonitoring.This leading energy corporation in Thailand operates a nationwide network of gas distribution points and engages in electricity generation and petrochemical manufacturing, making it a vital player in the country's energy sector. To ensure safety and efficiency at, such as gas separation plants, therequired a reliablefor its newprojects. The solution needed to provide round-the-clock operation, offer high capacity for an extended video retention period, support hundreds of high-resolution cameras, and ensure compatibility with Milestone video management software (VMS).