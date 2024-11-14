Bridge to Life Ltd Achieves Global Milestone Using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion HOPE and VitaSmart™ System
CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Bridge to Life Ltd., a leading provider of organ preservation solutions and organ Perfusion equipment, has announced that more than 5,0001 liver Perfusions worldwide have been successfully performed Using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in combination with its VitaSmart2 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion System. The 5,000th Perfusion was performed at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB) by the Head of Liver Services Russell Bolton, marking a significant Milestone in the Global adoption of this advanced technology."We take great pride that our advanced technology – the VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System provides clinicians with the ability to implement HOPE protocols with an easy-to-use and simple-to-setup System requiring minimal personnel to monitor Perfusion progress – has contributed to the preservation of over 5,000 donor livers," said Don Webber, CEO and President of Bridge to Life Ltd.
