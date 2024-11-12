Liberoquotidiano.it - Paramount Pictures join forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the release of Gladiator II

MARANELLO, Italy and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/is thrilled to team upHP for an exclusive, one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrating theofII, the eagerly awaited sequel to the iconic 2000 film. This collaboration brings together two global brands in cinema and motorsports to honor a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and legacy. At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to heritage and a relentless drive for progress, celebrating excellence while venturing into new and exciting realms. As part of this initiative,HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will attend the Royal Global Premiere ofII in London, wearing custom-made tuxedos designed by's Creative Director, Rocco Iannone.