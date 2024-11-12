Paramount Pictures join forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the release of Gladiator II
MARANELLO, Italy and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Paramount Pictures is thrilled to team up with Scuderia Ferrari HP for an exclusive, one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrating the release of Gladiator II, the eagerly awaited sequel to the iconic 2000 film. This collaboration brings together two global brands in cinema and motorsports to honor a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and legacy. At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to heritage and a relentless drive for progress, celebrating excellence while venturing into new and exciting realms. As part of this initiative, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will attend the Royal Global Premiere of Gladiator II in London, wearing custom-made tuxedos designed by Ferrari's Creative Director, Rocco Iannone.
Paramount Pictures is thrilled to team up with Scuderia Ferrari HP for an exclusive, one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrating the release of Gladiator II, the eagerly awaited sequel to the iconic 2000 film. This collaboration brings together two global brands in cinema and motorsports to honor a powerful story of ambition, resilience, and legacy. At the core of this partnership is a shared commitment to heritage and a relentless drive for progress, celebrating excellence while venturing into new and exciting realms. As part of this initiative, Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will attend the Royal Global Premiere of Gladiator II in London, wearing custom-made tuxedos designed by Ferrari's Creative Director, Rocco Iannone.
Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Paramount Pictures join forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the release of Gladiator II
- Paramount Pictures join forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the release of Gladiator II
- NON SEI DIVERTITO? Ferrari Unisce le Forze con la Paramount Pictures per una Collaborazione da Blockbuster al GP di Las Vegas
- 911 Carrera RS 3.8 & “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts“ celebrates newest Autobot
- All Star: the new short film to promote the restart of cinema
- Paramount Pictures join forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP to celebrate the release of Gladiator II - Ferrari's Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti, added, "We're excited to join Paramount Pictures in celebrating Gladiator II, a name as famous in cinema as Scuderia Ferrari HP is in racing. (adnkronos.com)
- Paramount Plus and Peacock could join forces in a bid to knock Netflix off its perch - We recently reported that Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus could join forces in a bid to take the streaming crown from Netflix, and now a new article from the Wall Street Journal has suggested ... (msn.com)
- Max and Paramount Plus could join forces amid shock Warner Bros-Paramount 'mega merger' report - if the companies joined forces, part of their strategy would see Max – WBD's super-streamer replacement for HBO Max, which only launched in May – and Paramount Plus merge to combat the runaway ... (msn.com)
VisiTuscia 2024: un evento dedicato a cultura, enogastronomia e turismo religioso gaeta.it
Vuelle Un uomo solo al comando non basta ilrestodelcarlino.it
Dove vedere Sinner-Fritz stasera in chiaro: canale esatto, orario, streaming oasport.it
Lezione-spettacolo all'Abeliano, Alfredo Vasco con 'Racconti d'Anima baritoday.it
Cartelli elettorali del Movimento 5 Stelle strappati a Carpaneto ilpiacenza.it
Antonio Foti nel direttivo dell'Istituto nazionale azzurro reggiotoday.it
Valtidone, Pd: «La passerella elettorale di Valditara ha mortificato le istituzioni» ilpiacenza.it
Vuelle Un uomo solo al comando non basta ilrestodelcarlino.it
Dove vedere Sinner-Fritz stasera in chiaro: canale esatto, orario, streaming oasport.it
Lezione-spettacolo all'Abeliano, Alfredo Vasco con 'Racconti d'Anima baritoday.it
Cartelli elettorali del Movimento 5 Stelle strappati a Carpaneto ilpiacenza.it
Antonio Foti nel direttivo dell'Istituto nazionale azzurro reggiotoday.it
Valtidone, Pd: «La passerella elettorale di Valditara ha mortificato le istituzioni» ilpiacenza.it
Video Paramount Pictures