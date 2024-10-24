The Night of Siam: pugilato, kick boxe e muay thai di prestigio al Palazzetto dello sport (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Pisa, 24 ottobre 2024 – Per l’edizione 2024 della prestigiosa 'The Night of Siam' si congiungeranno tutti i pilastri degli sport da combattimento: finalmente la noble art varcherà il ring di una delle serate sportive più prestigiose in Italia. L’evento, che si terrà sabato 26 ottobre presso il Palazzetto di Pisa, avrà inizio alle ore 16 e si prolungherà fino a tarda serata. Ad aprire le danze, fino alle 18:30 circa, saranno una serie di match pugilistici in cui si sfideranno atleti di alto livello, tra i migliori delle proprie categorie di peso in Italia: programma ad organizzazione della storica Pugilistica Galileo Galilei. La presentazione inizia con la pregiata card di Manuel Pieri, atleta di Casciana Terme già due volte medaglia d’argento sia ai Campionati U22 che ai Campionati assoluti. Lanazione.it - The Night of Siam: pugilato, kick boxe e muay thai di prestigio al Palazzetto dello sport Leggi tutta la notizia su Lanazione.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Pisa, 24 ottobre 2024 – Per l’edizione 2024 dellasa 'Theof' si congiungeranno tutti i pilastri deglida combattimento: finalmente la noble art varcherà il ring di una delle serateive piùse in Italia. L’evento, che si terrà sabato 26 ottobre presso ildi Pisa, avrà inizio alle ore 16 e si prolungherà fino a tarda serata. Ad aprire le danze, fino alle 18:30 circa, saranno una serie di match pugilistici in cui si sfideranno atleti di alto livello, tra i migliori delle proprie categorie di peso in Italia: programma ad organizzazione della storica Pugilistica Galileo Galilei. La presentazione inizia con la pregiata card di Manuel Pieri, atleta di Casciana Terme già due volte medaglia d’argento sia ai Campionati U22 che ai Campionati assoluti.

