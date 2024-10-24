Il CEO di Ford: "Guido una Xiaomi SU7, è un’auto fantastica e non voglio cambiarla" (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Nonostante la gamma elettrica di Ford sempre più completa, il suo CEO ha scelto un’elettrica cinese, la Xiaomi SU7. Un chiaro segnale del divario fra produttori orientali e occidentali Dday.it - Il CEO di Ford: "Guido una Xiaomi SU7, è un’auto fantastica e non voglio cambiarla" Leggi tutta la notizia su Dday.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Nonostante la gamma elettrica disempre più completa, il suo CEO ha scelto un’elettrica cinese, laSU7. Un chiaro segnale del divario fra produttori orientali e occidentali

The CEO of Ford says he's been driving a Xiaomi EV for the past 6 months and doesn't want to give it up

