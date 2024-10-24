Highlights Champions League | Young Boys-Inter 0-1, blitz Thuram (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Young Boys-Inter, partita della terza giornata della Uefa Champions League 2024-25, è terminata sul punteggio di 0-1 grazie al gol di Marcus Thuram nel recupero. Di seguito gol e Highlights della partita di Champions League. GOL PESANTISSIMO – L’Inter supera lo Young Boys col punteggio di 1-0. Decisivo il gol di Marcus Thuram su assist di Federico Dimarco. Quinta vittoria di fila per i nerazzurri, la seconda in Champions League. Nel primo tempo, la squadra di Simone Inzaghi soffre un po’. In particolare, è Hadjam a rappresentare la principale spina nel fianco dei nerazzurri, con Denzel Dumfries spesso costretto all’Intervento falloso in assenza del raddoppio. La prima vera occasione per l’Inter, arrivata in un momento complicato per i nerazzurri date le continue spinte degli avversari, giunge al 31’. Inter-news.it - Highlights Champions League | Young Boys-Inter 0-1, blitz Thuram Leggi tutta la notizia su Inter-news.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024), partita della terza giornata della Uefa2024-25, è terminata sul punteggio di 0-1 grazie al gol di Marcusnel recupero. Di seguito gol edella partita di. GOL PESANTISSIMO – L’supera locol punteggio di 1-0. Decisivo il gol di Marcussu assist di Federico Dimarco. Quinta vittoria di fila per i nerazzurri, la seconda in. Nel primo tempo, la squadra di Simone Inzaghi soffre un po’. In particolare, è Hadjam a rappresentare la principale spina nel fianco dei nerazzurri, con Denzel Dumfries spesso costretto all’vento falloso in assenza del raddoppio. La prima vera occasione per l’, arrivata in un momento complicato per i nerazzurri date le continue spinte degli avversari, giunge al 31’.

