Inter-news.it - Highlights Champions League | Young Boys-Inter 0-1, blitz Thuram
Highlights e gol Atletico Madrid-Lille - Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - The post Highlights e gol Atletico Madrid-Lille, Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) appeared first on SportFace. 3-1 finale e seconda vittoria consecutiva per il Lille, che sale a 6 punti dopo aver battuto sia Atletico che Real Madrid. Il Lille ribalta l’Atletico Madrid in trasferta nella terza giornata di Champions League. (Sportface.it)
Highlights e gol Barcellona-Bayern Monaco - Champions League 2024/2025 (VIDEO) - Gol dell’ex di Lewandowski e ai bavaresi non basta il gol dell’1-1 di Harry Kane, che ha illuso per pochi minuti gli ospiti. Rivedi i gol e gli highlights. Barcellona a 6 punti, mentre il Bayern Monaco è fermo a 3. Mvp Raphinha, autore di una tripletta. I blaugrana rifilano un pesante poker alla squadra di Vincent Kompany. (Sportface.it)
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund summary: goals, score, stats & highlights | UEFA Champions League 24/25 - Real Madrid and Dortmund looked evenly matched for the first 20-25 minutes or so, with afew half chances keeping us from taking out phones from our pockets and ... (en.as.com)
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich summary: score, stats, goals & highlights | UEFA Champions League 24/25 - Follow the action from Barcelona tonight as Hansi Flick welcomes his old side Bayern in the Champions League. KO 3pm ET. (en.as.com)
Highlights and goals of RB Salzburg 0 - 2 Dinamo Zagreb in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 - Salzburg had the upper hand for most of the first half, but Dinamo Zagreb was able to grow in the match to win 2-0, with goals by Kulenovic and Petkovic. For the home team, goalkeeper Alexander ... (vavel.com)