Woman of the Hour la recensione senza spoiler del nuovo film Netflix

Woman of the Hour, uscito di recente su Netflix, è attualmente in cima alla classifica dei film più visti della piattaforma. Diretto da Anna Kendrick, al suo debutto alla regia, il film si basa sulla sconvolgente storia vera di Rodney Alcala, uno spietato serial killer. Ambientato in America alla fine degli anni '70, Woman of the Hour racconta, attraverso alcuni episodi, gli incontri di Alcala con diverse donne. Tra queste, Cheryl Bradshaw, interpretata dalla stessa Kendrick, un'attrice che partecipa al celebre programma televisivo di appuntamenti al buio The Dating Game. La donna, si trova infatti inconsapevolmente a interagire in diretta nazionale con il killer. Woman of the Hour – la recensione del film di Anna Kendrick Anna Kendrick fa un debutto alla regia davvero notevole, dirigendo un thriller drammatico ispirato a una storia vera inquietante.

