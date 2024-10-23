Schwarzkopf Professional Names Tracey Cunningham as U.S. Creative Director of Color and Technique & Jacob Schwartz as U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) The biggest Names in Hair join forces as Schwarzkopf Professional grows its celebrity Colorist program LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Schwarzkopf Professional, a beloved Hair industry pioneer since 1898, announces a historic collaboration today that further cements it as a Color brand for Hollywood's most sought-after Colorists. Renowned for its excellence in Hair Color innovation, Schwarzkopf Professional unveils celebrity Hair Colorists Jacob Schwartz as U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador and Tracey Cunningham, co-owner of Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, as U.S. Creative Director of Color &; Technique. Liberoquotidiano.it - Schwarzkopf Professional Names Tracey Cunningham as U.S. Creative Director of Color and Technique & Jacob Schwartz as U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) The biggestinjoin forces asgrows its celebrityist program LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a belovedindustry pioneer since 1898, announces a historic collaboration today that further cements it as abrand for Hollywood's most sought-afterists. Renowned for its excellence ininnovation,unveils celebrityistsas U.S.and, co-owner of Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, as U.S.of

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

8 Hair Care Tips For Coloured & Bleached Hair Shared By Those Who’ve Fried Theirs Too Often - We get it - bleached hair is fun but don't just let your tresses get fried into oblivion. Keep your locks healthy with these hair care tips. (thesmartlocal.com)

The Professional Guide To Getting Layered Hair (Plus Tips On How To Style It) - From 90s supermodel cuts to choppy, wispy looks, these are the best layered haircuts to pin for autumn and to show at your next hair appointment. (uk.style.yahoo.com)

7 Flirty Bob Haircuts Pro Hair Stylists Say Are Flattering Choices For Women Over 50 - As autumn arrives, it’s the perfect time to refresh your look with a chic and refined haircut that accentuates your best features. For those over 50 seeking a makeover, we’ve curated a list of seven ... (yahoo.com)