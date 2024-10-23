L’anti-cheat di Black Ops 6 si rinnova (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il team di Call of Duty annuncia un significativo aggiornamento del sistema anti-cheat RICOCHET in vista del lancio di Black Ops 6, previsto per il 25 ottobre. Le novità introdotte rappresentano il più importante rinnovamento del sistema dalla sua implementazione, con un focus particolare sull’utilizzo dell’intelligenza artificiale e del machine learning. Durante la fase beta, il sistema ha già dimostrato la sua efficacia bloccando oltre 12.000 account sospetti prima che potessero accedere al gioco. Il team sottolinea come questa evoluzione sia stata guidata dal back della community e dalla necessità di contrastare gruppi organizzati di cheater sempre più sofisticati. Nerdpool.it - L’anti-cheat di Black Ops 6 si rinnova Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il team di Call of Duty annuncia un significativo aggiornamento del sistema anti-RICOCHET in vista del lancio diOps 6, previsto per il 25 ottobre. Le novità introdotte rappresentano il più importantemento del sistema dalla sua implementazione, con un focus particolare sull’utilizzo dell’intelligenza artificiale e del machine learning. Durante la fase beta, il sistema ha già dimostrato la sua efficacia bloccando oltre 12.000 account sospetti prima che potessero accedere al gioco. Il team sottolinea come questa evoluzione sia stata guidata dal back della community e dalla necessità di contrastare gruppi organizzati dier sempre più sofisticati.

