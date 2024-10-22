LIVE Darderi-Thiem 3-2, ATP Vienna 2024 in DIRETTA: break dell’austriaco (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 3-2 break Thiem. Con il terzo rovescio lungolinea vincente arriva il break del padrone di casa. 40-AD Palla break Thiem. L’austriaco riesce a girarsi sul dritto scagliando il vincente. 40-40 Solito schema a bersaglio per Luciano: servizio e dritto. 40-AD Palla break Thiem. Volèe complicata per Darderi, che subisce poi il passante dell’avversario. 40-40 Prima esterna e dritto a campo aperto a segno per l’azzurro. 40-AD Palla break Thiem. Altro scambio prolungato in cui il primo a cedere è Luciano. 40-40 Servizio vincente provvidenziale di Darderi. Parità. 30-40 Decolla il dritto difensivo dell’austriaco. 15-40 Due palle break Thiem. Non passa il dritto inside in dell’italo-argentino. 15-30 Il nastro respinge il dritto dal centro dell’azzurro. 15-15 Servizio, dritto e stop volley a segno per Luciano. Oasport.it - LIVE Darderi-Thiem 3-2, ATP Vienna 2024 in DIRETTA: break dell’austriaco Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA3-2. Con il terzo rovescio lungolinea vincente arriva ildel padrone di casa. 40-AD Palla. L’austriaco riesce a girarsi sul dritto scagliando il vincente. 40-40 Solito schema a bersaglio per Luciano: servizio e dritto. 40-AD Palla. Volèe complicata per, che subisce poi il passante dell’avversario. 40-40 Prima esterna e dritto a campo aperto a segno per l’azzurro. 40-AD Palla. Altro scambio prolungato in cui il primo a cedere è Luciano. 40-40 Servizio vincente provvidenziale di. Parità. 30-40 Decolla il dritto difensivo. 15-40 Due palle. Non passa il dritto inside in dell’italo-argentino. 15-30 Il nastro respinge il dritto dal centro dell’azzurro. 15-15 Servizio, dritto e stop volley a segno per Luciano.

