Nerdpool.it - Online la patch 1.1.0 di Frostpunk 2
Major Frostpunk 2 update with better camera controls, optimizations, and more is here0 0 - Frostpunk 2 just received its first major update, and it carries improved camera controls, performance improvements, and more. (neowin.net)
Frostpunk 2 just got a lot slicker thanks to a huge quality of life update - Frostpunk 2's first major update focuses on improving performance, adding new navigation features, tinkering with autosave, and much more. (pcgamesn.com)
Tiny Glade celebrates over 500,000 players with a much-needed quality-of-life patch - Tiny Glade has been enchanting people for over three weeks, myself included, and players have shown no signs of slowing down with their phenomenal creations. In fact, this sweet city builder hit a ... (pcgamer.com)
Le tendenze dalla New York Bridal Fashion Week dilei.it
Tentato omicidio, arrestato un 16enne: i complici 13enni ilmattino.it
Riccardo Branchini scomparso da Acqualagna, il punto sulle ricerche del 19enne e i misteri da risolvere notizie.virgilio.it
Young Boys-Inter Primavera, UEFA Youth League: l’arbitro della partita inter-news.it