“Vinceremo un trofeo”. Annie Charlotte, la modella con due vagine diventata fanatica del Tottenham: “Per questo perdo dei followers” (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024) Annie Charlotte, modella 25enne e content creator, ha recentemente rivelato il suo folle amore per il Tottenham Hotspur, ma la sua dichiarazione non è stata accolta bene da tutti i suoi fan. Dopo aver pubblicato alcune foto dal Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Annie ha infatti perso diversi followers, soprattutto tifosi delle squadre rivali. “Ho perso alcuni follower dopo aver detto che tifo Spurs, ma i miei veri sostenitori mi amano ancora, anche se per loro è una ‘vergogna’ che abbia scelto il Tottenham”, ha dichiarato al Daily Star. “D’altro canto, ho anche ricevuto reazioni positive. Alcuni erano entusiasti, dicendo ‘finalmente qualcun altro che tifa Spurs’, mentre altri mi hanno avvertito che avrei dovuto prepararmi a una delusione”. Dopo aver assistito alla vittoria del Tottenham contro il Brentford, Annie Charlotte ha deciso di diventare una fan sfegatata degli Spurs. Ilfattoquotidiano.it - “Vinceremo un trofeo”. Annie Charlotte, la modella con due vagine diventata fanatica del Tottenham: “Per questo perdo dei followers” Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilfattoquotidiano.it (Di sabato 19 ottobre 2024)25enne e content creator, ha recentemente rivelato il suo folle amore per ilHotspur, ma la sua dichiarazione non è stata accolta bene da tutti i suoi fan. Dopo aver pubblicato alcune foto dalHotspur Stadium,ha infatti perso diversi, soprattutto tifosi delle squadre rivali. “Ho perso alcuni follower dopo aver detto che tifo Spurs, ma i miei veri sostenitori mi amano ancora, anche se per loro è una ‘vergogna’ che abbia scelto il”, ha dichiarato al Daily Star. “D’altro canto, ho anche ricevuto reazioni positive. Alcuni erano entusiasti, dicendo ‘finalmente qualcun altro che tifa Spurs’, mentre altri mi hanno avvertito che avrei dovuto prepararmi a una delusione”. Dopo aver assistito alla vittoria delcontro il Brentford,ha deciso di diventare una fan sfegatata degli Spurs.

