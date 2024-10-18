Impact 17.10.2024 La prima volta di Leon Slater (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: PCO © vs RHINO (3 / 5)Un apertura estrema e valida per il titolo Digital Media. Matt Cardona ha adempiuto alla sua Pick Your Poison, scegliendo così l’avversario di PCO, ovvero il prossimo introdotto nella TNA Hall of Fame, Rhino.I due, seppur amici, non si risparmiano nei colpi. La “War Machine” mette spesso in difficoltà il campione, il quale però ha una forza disumana come ormai noto a tutti. Reagisce ai colpi subito, resiste praticamente ad ogni altro attacco e alla fine connette con le sue combo utili a chiudere la contesa e difendere ancora una volta il titolo.Cardona è avvertito. A BFG sarà guerra!VINCITORE E ANCORA DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION: PCO BACKSTAGE: Gia Miller intervista Nic Nemeth chiedendogli se ha timore del match di questa sera contro Cardona, essendo molto vicini a BFG e alla sua difesa titolata contro Joe Hendry. Zonawrestling.net - Impact 17.10.2024 La prima volta di Leon Slater Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: PCO © vs RHINO (3 / 5)Un apertura estrema e valida per il titolo Digital Media. Matt Cardona ha adempiuto alla sua Pick Your Poison, scegliendo così l’avversario di PCO, ovvero il prossimo introdotto nella TNA Hall of Fame, Rhino.I due, seppur amici, non si risparmiano nei colpi. La “War Machine” mette spesso in difficoltà il campione, il quale però ha una forza disumana come ormai noto a tutti. Reagisce ai colpi subito, resiste praticamente ad ogni altro attacco e alla fine connette con le sue combo utili a chiudere la contesa e difendere ancora unail titolo.Cardona è avvertito. A BFG sarà guerra!VINCITORE E ANCORA DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION: PCO BACKSTAGE: Gia Miller intervista Nic Nemeth chiedendogli se ha timore del match di questa sera contro Cardona, essendo molto vicini a BFG e alla sua difesa titolata contro Joe Hendry.

