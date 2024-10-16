“Tales from the Rabbit Hole” è l’album d’esordio degli Sharasad (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Da venerdì 18 ottobre 2024 sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale e in formato fisico “Tales from THE Rabbit Hole” (Overdub Recordings), il primo disco degli Sharasad. “Tales from the Rabbit Hole” è una raccolta di storie, nove sogni diversi che accompagnano il sonno fino alla luce del mattino. Il titolo stesso del progetto discografico cattura l’essenza del racconto: un’immersione in un mondo onirico e surreale. Ogni sogno ruota attorno ad un elemento cardine, da cui scaturiscono personaggi e vicende. La tempesta, il magma, il tuono, il fumo, il ciclone, il vuoto, il veleno, il sangue diventano antropomorfi, e ciascuno rappresenta a turno una debolezza dell’essere umano, che deve soccombere alla potenza di qualcosa di superiore e fuori controllo. Laprimapagina.it - “Tales from the Rabbit Hole” è l’album d’esordio degli Sharasad Leggi tutta la notizia su Laprimapagina.it (Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) Da venerdì 18 ottobre 2024 sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming digitale e in formato fisico “THE” (Overdub Recordings), il primo disco. “the” è una raccolta di storie, nove sogni diversi che accompagnano il sonno fino alla luce del mattino. Il titolo stesso del progetto discografico cattura l’essenza del racconto: un’immersione in un mondo onirico e surreale. Ogni sogno ruota attorno ad un elemento cardine, da cui scaturiscono personaggi e vicende. La tempesta, il magma, il tuono, il fumo, il ciclone, il vuoto, il veleno, il sangue diventano antropomorfi, e ciascuno rappresenta a turno una debolezza dell’essere umano, che deve soccombere alla potenza di qualcosa di superiore e fuori controllo.

