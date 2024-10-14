Zonawrestling.net - NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi annuncia il suo ritiro per Wrestle Kingdom 2026
NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Results (10/14): Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tetsuya Naito, DOUKI vs. SHO - NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Results (10/14): Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tetsuya Naito, DOUKI vs. SHO New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling event on October 14th from Ryogoku Kokugikan in ... (fightful.com)
The Young Bucks announced for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty - The Young Bucks are returning to Japan. On today’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event, a video aired featuring Matthew and Nicholas Jackson announcing they will be at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty ... (f4wonline.com)
