NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi annuncia il suo ritiro per Wrestle Kingdom 2026 (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Hiroshi Tanahashi, leggenda NJPW e del wrestling nipponico, ha annunciato ai fan che il 2025 sarà il suo ultimo anno da Wrestler attivo. Dopo 25 anni, la sua carriera si appresta a finire con il suo ultimo match che avrà luogo nel principale show della federazione nipponica, ossia Wrestle Kingdom. “The Ace” ha annunciato il suo ritiro al termine dell’evento King Of Pro Wrestling svoltosi quest’oggi. Annuncio del ritiro Quest’oggi in occasione dell’evento King Of Pro Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi ha lottato al fianco di Shota Umino ed El Phantasmo affrontando la House Of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi e Yoshinobu Kanemaru) portando a casa la vittoria. A fine match “The Ace” ha preso il microfono e ha annunciato il suo ritiro. Il 2025 sarà il suo ultimo anno da Wrestler attivo ed il suo ultimo match avrà luogo in quel di Wrestle Kingdom 2026. Zonawrestling.net - NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi annuncia il suo ritiro per Wrestle Kingdom 2026 Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024), leggendae del wrestling nipponico, hato ai fan che il 2025 sarà il suo ultimo anno dar attivo. Dopo 25 anni, la sua carriera si appresta a finire con il suo ultimo match che avrà luogo nel principale show della federazione nipponica, ossia. “The Ace” hato il suoal termine dell’evento King Of Pro Wrestling svoltosi quest’oggi. Annuncio delQuest’oggi in occasione dell’evento King Of Pro Wrestling,ha lottato al fianco di Shota Umino ed El Phantasmo affrontando la House Of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi e Yoshinobu Kanemaru) portando a casa la vittoria. A fine match “The Ace” ha preso il microfono e hato il suo. Il 2025 sarà il suo ultimo anno dar attivo ed il suo ultimo match avrà luogo in quel di

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

NJPW: Hiroshi Tanahashi annuncia il suo ritiro per Wrestle Kingdom 2026 - Hiroshi Tanahashi, leggenda NJPW e del wrestling nipponico, ha annunciato ai fan che il 2025 sarà il suo ultimo anno da wrestler attivo. Dopo 25 anni, la sua carriera si appresta a finire con il suo u ... (zonawrestling.net)

NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Results (10/14): Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tetsuya Naito, DOUKI vs. SHO - NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Results (10/14): Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tetsuya Naito, DOUKI vs. SHO New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling event on October 14th from Ryogoku Kokugikan in ... (fightful.com)

The Young Bucks announced for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty - The Young Bucks are returning to Japan. On today’s NJPW King of Pro Wrestling event, a video aired featuring Matthew and Nicholas Jackson announcing they will be at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty ... (f4wonline.com)