Il Forum Risk Management ad Arezzo dal 26 al 29 novembre: focus sulla sanità equa e solidale (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Si terrà ad Arezzo dal 26 al 29 novembre prossimi la diciannovesima edizione del Forum Risk Management dedicato alla sanità equa e solidale. Un appuntamento consolidato che registrerà la presenza di relatori qualificati e che affronterà diversi temi legati alla sanità e alla salute. È previsto l’intervento da remoto del ministro della salute Orazio Schillaci. Il Forum Risk Management in sanità nasce con la presentazione della prima ricerca, svolta in partnership con ASSER ora Agenas, Ministero della Salute e Regioni, sul cosa fare per la prevenzione e il controllo dei rischi in sanità. Il Forum si è sempre più affermato come la sede per la presentazione e diffusione di buone pratiche per la sicurezza del paziente. Secoloditalia.it - Il Forum Risk Management ad Arezzo dal 26 al 29 novembre: focus sulla sanità equa e solidale Leggi tutta la notizia su Secoloditalia.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Si terrà addal 26 al 29prossimi la diciannovesima edizione deldedicato alla. Un appuntamento consolidato che registrerà la presenza di relatori qualificati e che affronterà diversi temi legati allae alla salute. È previsto l’intervento da remoto del ministro della salute Orazio Schillaci. Ilinnasce con la presentazione della prima ricerca, svolta in partnership con ASSER ora Agenas, Ministero della Salute e Regioni, sul cosa fare per la prevenzione e il controllo dei rischi in. Ilsi è sempre più affermato come la sede per la presentazione e diffusione di buone pratiche per la sicurezza del paziente.

