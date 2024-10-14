Secoloditalia.it - Il Forum Risk Management ad Arezzo dal 26 al 29 novembre: focus sulla sanità equa e solidale
WMO Champions Youth Empowerment and Safe Schools on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction - Focus on Education and Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems to Protect the Next Generation and Build Resilient Communities ... (devdiscourse.com)
Climate risks: Almost 8 in 10 globally say they’re already personally affected - A poll of 20,000 people across the world on perceived risks has revealed that 77% already feel vulnerable to climate change in their day-to-day lives – with the proportion increasing in the last year. (edie.net)
UN hails ‘people-centered’ PH approach in disaster risk reduction - Joining Kishore at the forum were Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and ... “The key seems to be is in how you institutionalize this disaster risk reduction agenda and how that can be based in ... (pna.gov.ph)
Valentino Rossi, la splendida notizia in famiglia: è nata Angelina Luce tvzap.it
Traffico Roma del 14-10-2024 ore 14:30 romadailynews.it
Cina: Guangxi, nell’antico villaggio di Nalu prospera turismo (1) romadailynews.it
Cina: prestiti in yuan aumentati di 16.020 mld yuan a gen-set romadailynews.it