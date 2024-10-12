Teddy Long: “Goldberg dovrebbe andare ad NXT prima di salire di nuovo sul ring” (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) A Bad Blood abbiamo avuto le prime avvisaglie di un possibile match tra GUNTHER e il WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg. Al momento non ci sono conferme, ma “Da Man” potrebbe tornare a calcare il ring dopo essersi infuriato con Vince McMahon secondo lui reo di non avergli dato il match di ritiro promesso. Secondo Teddy Long, però, Goldberg prima di salire sul ring deve togliersi la ruggine da dosso e ha voluto dare un consiglio. “2-3 settimane ad NXT” Parlando ai microfoni di Sportskeeda Wrestle Binge, Teddy Long ha parlato del possibile match tra GUNTHER e Goldberg e del possibile ritorno sul ring di “Da Man”. Secondo l’ex GM di SmackDown, Goldberg dovrebbe andare ad NXT per un periodo prima di affrontare GUNTHER: “Se hanno in mente qualcosa per Goldberg e GUNTHER allora Bill dovrebbe fare prima un periodo ad NXT. Zonawrestling.net - Teddy Long: “Goldberg dovrebbe andare ad NXT prima di salire di nuovo sul ring” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di sabato 12 ottobre 2024) A Bad Blood abbiamo avuto le prime avvisaglie di un possibile match tra GUNTHER e il WWE Hall Of Famer. Al momento non ci sono conferme, ma “Da Man” potrebbe tornare a calcare ildopo essersi infuriato con Vince McMahon secondo lui reo di non avergli dato il match di ritiro promesso. Secondo, però,disuldeve togliersi la ruggine da dosso e ha voluto dare un consiglio. “2-3 settimane ad NXT” Parlando ai microfoni di Sportskeeda Wrestle Binge,ha parlato del possibile match tra GUNTHER ee del possibile ritorno suldi “Da Man”. Secondo l’ex GM di SmackDown,ad NXT per un periododi affrontare GUNTHER: “Se hanno in mente qualcosa pere GUNTHER allora Billfareun periodo ad NXT.

